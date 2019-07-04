Naspers invests further in electric scooters start-up

Naspers has made another investment in Dott, a European company that offers commuters shared electric scooters and bikes for short-distance travel.

In December 2018, the “micro-mobility company” announced it had raised an initial investment of €20m (R316m), co-led by European venture-capital fund EQT Ventures and Naspers, with participation from other investors in Europe.

Dott, which started introducing its “eScooters” and “eBikes” in European cities in 2019, said on Thursday it had received commitments for a €30m series-A funding round.

The investments were again co-led by EQT Ventures and Naspers’s ventures arm.

The funding would be used to “accelerate the go-to-market for Dott’s custom-designed new products”, to invest in services including repair workshops, and to launch in new cities, Dott said.

“We’ve shown in the first months that we can offer a true alternative in European cities, taking the lead both in terms of sustainability and best user experience,” said Maxim Romain, CEO and co-founder of Dott.