Naspers’s big bet classifieds business turns the corner

Naspers’s classifieds business — its big bet on the future — turned profitable for the first time, the company said on Friday as it reported its maiden set of results since unbundling MultiChoice.

Africa’s largest company, which is transforming itself from a print and pay-TV business into a global consumer internet group, posted a 26% jump in core headline earnings to $3bn (more than R40bn) and an 11% rise in trading profit to $3.3bn for the year to end-March.

The classifieds segment, which includes global giant OLX Group with its stakes in Russia’s Avito and US-based Letgo, squeezed out a trading profit of $2m, compared to a $114m loss the previous year.

But the results are still dominated by Chinese technology group Tencent in which Naspers holds a 31% stake. Without Tencent’s contribution of $3.9bn to trading profit, Naspers would be deep in the red.

Steady cashflow from pay-TV subscribers in SA and the rest of Africa has for most of the past two decades allowed Naspers to invest in ventures aimed at consumers who are increasingly migrating online. As part of a multipronged strategy to rejig its structure, Naspers unbundled MultiChoice to shareholders in February. In total the company shifted as much as $20bn of capital to prepare itself for life after the pay-TV cashflows.

“Management stepped up the investing of cash into growth assets and actively manage portfolios to enhance value ie [through] mergers, acquisitions and disposals,” said Old Mutual Invest portfolio manager Neelash Hansjee about the latest results.

Naspers now has a portfolio of e-commerce investments, which includes classifieds, online retail, food delivery and online payments.

The “ecommerce business posted a strong performance and reduced trading losses by a meaningful 14%”, the company said in a statement.