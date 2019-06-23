Naspers’s big bet classifieds business turns the corner
Turn to internet-based business yields a profit, but Naspers would be deep in the red without its stake in China’s Tencent
Naspers’s classifieds business — its big bet on the future — turned profitable for the first time, the company said on Friday as it reported its maiden set of results since unbundling MultiChoice.
Africa’s largest company, which is transforming itself from a print and pay-TV business into a global consumer internet group, posted a 26% jump in core headline earnings to $3bn (more than R40bn) and an 11% rise in trading profit to $3.3bn for the year to end-March.
The classifieds segment, which includes global giant OLX Group with its stakes in Russia’s Avito and US-based Letgo, squeezed out a trading profit of $2m, compared to a $114m loss the previous year.
But the results are still dominated by Chinese technology group Tencent in which Naspers holds a 31% stake. Without Tencent’s contribution of $3.9bn to trading profit, Naspers would be deep in the red.
Steady cashflow from pay-TV subscribers in SA and the rest of Africa has for most of the past two decades allowed Naspers to invest in ventures aimed at consumers who are increasingly migrating online. As part of a multipronged strategy to rejig its structure, Naspers unbundled MultiChoice to shareholders in February. In total the company shifted as much as $20bn of capital to prepare itself for life after the pay-TV cashflows.
“Management stepped up the investing of cash into growth assets and actively manage portfolios to enhance value ie [through] mergers, acquisitions and disposals,” said Old Mutual Invest portfolio manager Neelash Hansjee about the latest results.
Naspers now has a portfolio of e-commerce investments, which includes classifieds, online retail, food delivery and online payments.
The “ecommerce business posted a strong performance and reduced trading losses by a meaningful 14%”, the company said in a statement.
Classifieds is by far the largest of these businesses, valued at about $10bn by analysts, and its move to profitability is a big win for Naspers’s management, especially as it delivered ahead of CFO Basil Sgourdos’s expectations.
Naspers’s payments business PayU and food delivery investments are still making losses, he said.
With a classifieds presence in more than 40 markets, Naspers is hoping to cash in on a new wave of buying and selling in developing markets. And it is testing the US with its investment in Letgo, which has grown rapidly in recent years to catch up with mobile rival Offerup and still has its sights set on the profits of classifieds giant Craiglist.
“It is a very sizeable market and we think it will be able to carry more than one player,” said Sgourdos. But it is still early days, he added.
And with Tencent’s value overshadowing the rest, billions of dollars are trapped in Naspers as the company has effectively outgrown the JSE. CEO Bob van Dijk has long said that due to Naspers’s size and weighting on the local bourse, SA institutional investors are forced to sell the stock despite it delivering good returns.
This has widened the gap between Naspers’s market capitalisation and the value of its holding in Tencent, a mismatch known as “the discount” in SA’s investor community. Van Dijk and his team has been under pressure to act to reduce this discount.
MultiChoice’s unbundling was one step. Listing the group’s international internet assets, including the stake in Tencent, on the Euronext in Amsterdam is another.
The listing, scheduled for mid-July, was postponed to September on Friday due to postage and printing problems in delivering the circulars to shareholders ahead of a meeting to approve the listing.
But the delay will have no real effect on the group’s plans, according to Hansjee.
Naspers said it would now list the new company, named Prosus, in September after getting shareholder approval at its annual general meeting in August.
Prosus is a Latin word which Naspers said it chose because it means “forward”.