Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Astral slashes interim dividend as earnings fall

Feed price and production cost increases could not be recovered by increasing sales due to consumers’ inability to absorb price increases, company says

13 May 2019 - 09:42 Nick Hedley
Chris Schutte, CEO of Astral Foods. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Chris Schutte, CEO of Astral Foods. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Poultry producer Astral Foods has cut its half-year dividend by 53% after higher costs and lower selling prices dented profits.

“Feed price and production cost increases could not be recovered by increasing sales realisations due to the consumer market not being able to absorb price increases,” Astral said.

The company said on Monday it will pay an interim dividend of R4.75 a share, versus R10 a year before.

While revenues in the six months to end-March edged up 3% to R6.8bn, higher sales costs and distribution expenses caused headline earnings to fall 52% to R368m, Astral said.

The group said poultry imports remain high, equating to about 38% of local production, or an average of 41,771 tons a month.

“Higher local poultry production levels together with imports from Brazil and the US will negatively impact the supply and demand balance in the short term,” it said.

Astral, led by CEO Chris Schutte, said its near-term prospects “can be regarded as a mixed bag”.

Raw material price increases and SA’s new minimum wage will add to costs, while trading conditions tend to be worse in the second half and high fuel prices and unemployment will dent demand.

Municipal infrastructure has also deteriorated in Standerton, “leading to water supply interruptions at a cost to the business”.

But the outlook for maize prices and stocks have improved, Astral said.

“Astral remains committed to its strategy of being the best cost-integrated poultry producer, and embarked on identified capital projects that will support its stated strategy.”

After losing ground in 2018, Astral’s shares have gained 17% in the year to date.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Astral warns of significantly lower profit

Lower consumer demand and a higher maize price look set to hamper profitability of JSE’s biggest poultry counter in the first half of financial year
Companies
3 months ago

MARC HASENFUSS: No plan hatched yet at Astral

There was a fair bit of clucking at the AGM of Astral foods, the JSE’s big bird, over ongoing high levels of chicken imports
Opinion
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Astral says interim earnings halve

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Chicken prices may spike by up to 32% due to tariff increases, says importers

Economy

WATCH: Stock picks — Absa and Astral Foods

Markets

MARC HASENFUSS: No plan hatched yet at Astral

Opinion / Market Watch

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.