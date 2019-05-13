Astral slashes interim dividend as earnings fall

Poultry producer Astral Foods has cut its half-year dividend by 53% after higher costs and lower selling prices dented profits.

“Feed price and production cost increases could not be recovered by increasing sales realisations due to the consumer market not being able to absorb price increases,” Astral said.

The company said on Monday it will pay an interim dividend of R4.75 a share, versus R10 a year before.

While revenues in the six months to end-March edged up 3% to R6.8bn, higher sales costs and distribution expenses caused headline earnings to fall 52% to R368m, Astral said.

The group said poultry imports remain high, equating to about 38% of local production, or an average of 41,771 tons a month.

“Higher local poultry production levels together with imports from Brazil and the US will negatively impact the supply and demand balance in the short term,” it said.

Astral, led by CEO Chris Schutte, said its near-term prospects “can be regarded as a mixed bag”.

Raw material price increases and SA’s new minimum wage will add to costs, while trading conditions tend to be worse in the second half and high fuel prices and unemployment will dent demand.

Municipal infrastructure has also deteriorated in Standerton, “leading to water supply interruptions at a cost to the business”.

But the outlook for maize prices and stocks have improved, Astral said.

“Astral remains committed to its strategy of being the best cost-integrated poultry producer, and embarked on identified capital projects that will support its stated strategy.”

After losing ground in 2018, Astral’s shares have gained 17% in the year to date.

