A2X reaches critical mass after winning over Naspers

A2X Markets, one of four new stock exchanges in SA that are taking on the JSE, says it has reached critical mass after winning over Africa’s largest and most frequently traded public company: Naspers.

The JSE-listed internet giant said on Tuesday that it had been approved for a secondary listing on A2X and that its shares would start trading on that exchange from December 27.

Naspers will become the 15th company to have a secondary listing on A2X, which listed Standard Bank’s shares in November.

A2X CEO Kevin Brady told Business Day that Standard Bank was “a tipping point” for the exchange and Naspers “gets us to critical mass”.

“To have the most liquid and second most liquid stock I think is a great endorsement for the merits of a secondary listing,” Brady said. “We expect the rate of adoption to accelerate in 2019.”

The exchange expects to have its licence amended in early 2019 so that it can offer secondary listings to exchange-traded products, he said.

Mergence Investment Managers portfolio manager Peter Takaendesa said securing Naspers is a win for A2X “as they’ve attracted the listing of the most traded stock in SA”.

“Competition for the JSE is clearly increasing, but I think it will take time to make a material impact on its business and will also depend a lot on how they respond to the new entrants,” Takaendesa said.

For Naspers, the secondary listing is unlikely to meaningfully reduce its discount to net asset value “because it does not address the key drivers of that discount”.

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk said A2X is one of several new exchanges “that are leveraging technology in an effort to reduce trading costs and increase market transparency”.

“We believe our shareholders will appreciate the added choice of trading venues,” Van Dijk said.

The secondary listing is not aimed at addressing the group’s discount but will provide “additional optionality and liquidity for our existing shareholders and future shareholders”, a Naspers spokesperson said.

Naspers has said it is working on several “structural options” to improve its valuation relative to its sizeable stake in China’s Tencent. One of those is the mooted unbundling of pay-TV business MultiChoice Group. That unit will be listed separately on the JSE in the first half of 2019, Naspers said recently.

hedleyn@bdlive.co.za