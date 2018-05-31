A2X, challenger to the JSE, is going after more big fish after landing Sanlam

Since it started operating in October, A2X Markets’ biggest breakthrough for secondary listings came one Monday in April.

That was when shares in Sanlam, the largest SA-based insurer, began trading on the fledgling bourse, adding to the R166bn company’s primary listing on the JSE.

A2X CEO Kevin Brady is hoping more big fish will follow.

"We aim to list as many companies as possible with a mix of Top 40, Top 100 and other companies," Brady, a former head of equity trading at Investec, said in an e-mailed response to questions. "We would like to get high single-digit market share within two to three years."

A2X is aiming to eat some of the JSE’s lunch by attracting brokerages with transacting costs about 50% lower than its giant rival, while secondary listings come at no expense to companies that join the bourse.

The exchange is also seeking a technological edge, using the same trading and surveillance technology as London’s independent Acquis Exchange.