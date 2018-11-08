Companies

Standard Bank and AVI dual-list on A2X

This brings the total number of JSE-listed companies to list on A2X to 13, with shares of the two newest clients trading from November 15

08 November 2018 - 13:27 ANDRIES MAHLANGU
Kevin Brady, left, CEO of A2X, and Ashley Mendelowitz, its chairman, say their exchange has state-of-the-art technology.
Two more JSE-listed companies — Standard Bank and AVI — have agreed to have their shares trade on newcomer A2X's platform.

“Standard Bank is pleased to be making its securities available for trading on A2X through a secondary listing that complements our primary listing on the JSE,” Standard Bank financial director Arno Daehnke said in a media release on Thursday.

"We have listened to our institutional investors, who have called for this secondary listing, which will offer enhanced choice to investors to trade through A2X’s platform and which demonstrates our support for the deepening and broadening of financial markets.”

A2X CEO Kevin Brady said in a separate media release: “AVI is home to many of SA’s leading and best-loved brands spanning a range of categories from food, to personal care, fashion and accessories. As the first fast-moving consumer goods company to list on A2X, we view its imminent listing as an important milestone as we attract listed companies from various sectors."

A2X's earliest dual-listings included financial services group Sanlam and asset manager Anchor Capital.

It is one of four new entrants into a market previously monopolised by the JSE. the others are  ZAR X and 4AX and Equity Exchange Express Securities.

Breaking of JSE’s monopoly drives progress and reduces costs

Four new stock exchanges have opened for business, but the development of competition is not without its challenges, writes Kevin Brady
Opinion
7 days ago

WATCH: What the A2X has been up to since its launch

A2X CEO Kevin Brady talks to Business Day TV about the exchange’s performance over the past year and its plans for the future
Markets
17 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: The old SA of cross-shareholdings

There is often debate on whether it is better for a life office to own a bank or vice versa
Opinion
1 month ago

JSE-listed Growthpoint to become first property firm to list on A2X

Growthpoint Properties CEO Norbert Sasse says the new listing means the company will be able to attract more investors
Companies
3 months ago

