Huawei has its eyes set on becoming world’s number one cellphone seller

Hong Kong — China’s Huawei Technologies, which overtook Apple as the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor in the June quarter, forecast global smartphone shipments exceeding 200-million in 2018, a recovery after a sharp slowdown in 2017.

That would represent a 31% growth in shipments for 2018. Huawei had shipped 153-million smartphones in 2017, up just 10% over 2016. Its shipments had grown by 29% in 2016.

Company executives said at a briefing on Friday Huawei shipped more than 95-million smartphones in the first six months, adding it was possible it could become the world’s number one player in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The shipments forecast comes as a slowdown in the world’s biggest smartphone market, China, has eased. Huawei has also managed to get ahead of rivals by selling more feature-packed phones, analysts said.

"It’s no question that we become the number two next year; in quarter four next year it’s possible we become number one," Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group, which includes the smartphones operations, told the conference.

Huawei overtook Apple for the first time in smartphone shipments in the second quarter of the year, according to data from industry trackers IHS Markit and Strategy Analytics, with a market share of more than 15%, partly driven by gains in China.

The Chinese market is key for Huawei as it has come under fire from the US, Australia and other nations over concerns it could facilitate Chinese government spying.

The company has been virtually shut out from the US with no major carriers there selling its smartphones.

Huawei has denied it facilitates spying and has said it is a private company not under Chinese government control and not subject to Chinese security laws overseas.

Yu said Huawei’s wearables posted a growth of 147% during the first half of this year compared with the year-ago period. The company plans to add 10,000 retail stores around the world to the existing 53,000 before the end of 2018, he said.

Reuters