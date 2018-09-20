The five coolest things about Apple's brand new IOS 12

Apple says the new operating system is compatible with iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 5s. This is a vast improvement on previous IOS upgrades which have made a lot of iPhones instantly out-of-date due to incompatibility.

If you have the iPhone 5 or 4, you'll have to sit this one out - or finally make the decision to upgrade.

Here is the full list of phones that IOS 12 will work on: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE and iPhone 5s.

2. It speeds up everyday tasks