Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TELECOMS

Orange prefers new partners to organic growth in Africa

The French phone carrier invests about €1bn every year in 21 countries on the continent

29 March 2018 - 06:08 Agency Staff
The Orange logo hangs inside a store in France. Picture: BLOOMBERG
- The Orange logo hangs inside a store in France. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Image:

Abidjan — Orange SA is seeking to build partnerships in Africa rather than make major acquisitions or entering new markets, as the French phone carrier focuses on its existing businesses in 21 countries on the continent.

Mobile-phone operators in Africa had to increasingly share their investment in infrastructure to reduce costs, Bruno Mettling, deputy CEO in charge of operations for Africa and the Middle East, said in Abidjan, the commercial capital of the Ivory Coast, on Tuesday.

Orange, which invested about €1bn in Africa each year, would also concentrate on recent acquisitions, such as those in Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso and Liberia, he said, while those three businesses represented 8% of Orange’s revenue, they accounted for about a third of its global growth.

"Of course there are some opportunities of consolidation, but it’s not Orange’s priority," Mettling said.

Orange was starting new services in the countries where it operated, including the distribution of solar kits, he said.

The company plans to distribute as many as 20,000 solar kits in four African countries in partnership with UK-based renewable-energy firm BBOXX.

Orange targets selling between 400,000 and 500,000 solar kits in the next five years. It also has 30-million customers using its mobile-banking service, 12-million of whom are active.

Bloomberg

MTN set to sell large part of its Ghana unit to local investors for about $790m

The planned listing would be more than 10 times bigger than the country’s largest IPO to date, with the listing of a 35% stake fulfilling ...
Companies
1 day ago

MTN plans to enter Namibia’s mobile-operator market

Namibia’s high penetration rate will make gaining market share a challenge
Companies
2 days ago

How the telecoms industry is adapting to consumers’ growing need for data

SPONSORED | Consumers now expect to pay less for more data, so the industry has to restructure to remain viable
Business
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Siyangena contracts worth R3.9bn unlawful, says ...
Companies
2.
Prasa says Siyangena contracts worth R3.9bn ...
Companies
3.
Court ruling leaves credit providers in catch-22 ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
PwC assembles 60-strong team for Steinhoff probe, ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
CEO’s plea to stop Acsa leaks falls on deaf ears
Companies

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Opening Africa’s borders will be a marathon
Economy

MTN set to sell large part of its Ghana unit to local investors for about $790m
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN plans to enter Namibia’s mobile-operator market
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom’s R1bn debt issue ‘reflects strong interest’
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

FNB Connect mobile customers grow
Companies / Financial Services

Black looks beyond video streaming to e-commerce
Companies

How the telecoms industry is adapting to consumers’ growing need for data
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.