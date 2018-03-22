Black looks beyond video streaming to e-commerce

Cell C’s biggest shareholders Blue Label (45%) and Net 1 (15%) offer a range of digital services that can be plugged into Black. For example, Blue Label owns TicketPro, which sells a range of tickets from transport, events and sports. Blue Label and Net 1 provide electronic payment solutions that could come in handy to expand a suite of services for Black customers.

Black also offers betting in partnership with ClickaBet.

The challenge for VOD players has been access to relevant, premium content that will attract customers. This has generally included popular TV series, movies and live sport, which in SA is dominated by the large broadcasters.

VODs also do not have access to public and free-to-air channels. This leaves them with the option of pursuing local content or having access to outdated shows.

Black says it has strategically selected its content, bringing SA the latest movies straight off the cinema circuit, channels from top European football clubs, local series and music. It has packaged it for different customer segments.

Moreover, Black’s customers are able to choose shows they want to subscribe to, something other large broadcasters are not offering. Subscribers are able to buy a US-based Fox bouquet, which includes news, dramas, movies and sports, or can subscribe to children-friendly shows only.

Black will accelerate its marketing campaign mainly in the townships as it believes it offers more affordable subscriptions than what is being paid for pay-TV services.

Black CE Surie Ramasary says the company is now about educating consumers on how they can access entertainment on their mobile devices using prepaid airtime and "super affordable black data" to stream "like never before".

"So far we are seeing a combination of all types of users. But the main reason why high-LSM [Living Standards Measure] customers will come to us is price and choice.

"With Black, customers can choose what they want to watch, when they want to," Ramasary says. She says content negotiations and acquisitions are a challenge as some of the big production houses have still not made any provision for digital platforms.

The business model of production houses has limited the participation of operators in the VOD space.

Production houses dictate how their content should be broadcast. Since pay-TV broadcaster MultiChoice has secured some lucrative movies and TV series, VODs will have to wait until those contracts expire in order to gain access to the shows.

"Studios have very strict conditions. They dictate how many times and where the movie can be watched.

"We couldn’t have an open access box, hence it had to be encrypted because they are worried that an open box (like those running on Android) will dilute the quality of the content," says Ramasary.

But things are slowly changing as some production houses will do away with exclusivity once the existing contracts expire.

In the current environment, operators will find it difficult to offer popular content that will appeal to their customer, says Frost & Sullivan industry analyst Lehlohonolo Mokenela.

Large broadcasters such as MultiChoice have the opportunity to play in the space, with the potential to establish a mobile virtual network operator arm through which they would be in control of the customer experience, from content to service access.

Although the uptake of VOD services is not fully known, they are largely hamstrung by high data prices and the lack of high-speed internet connectivity in many places.

To many South Africans, discontinuing their MultiChoice subscription in favour of an online service is not feasible because of unreliable internet connectivity, high data costs and having to subscribe for streaming services. Hence DStv will still have a strong hold in the lower-income market for some time.

But what the VOD operators can hope for is a broadcaster to disrupt the industry, much like Netflix did in the early 2000s, with a business model that will be more flexible and more aligned to the needs of the operators, says Mokenela.

