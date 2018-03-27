MTN set to sell large part of its Ghana unit to local investors for about $790m

MTN’s Ghana unit increased the target for its IPO by more than half to 3.48-billion cedis ($788m), people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg last week. The listing of a 35% stake is a step toward fulfilling conditions MTN agreed to with the government in 2015 when the Johannesburg-based company won the right to use fourth-generation spectrum, a high-speed, mobile data service for customers.

Boahen said he expects foreign companies and funds with emerging-market or pan-African strategies to buy the bulk of the MTN shares. Local private pension funds and other institutional investors may also take big positions. Although individual Ghanaians would be keen to pick up some of the stock, their lack of available cash will probably mean they will mostly miss out, he said.

MTN entered the Ghana market in 2006 and now has 17.8-million mobile phone subscribers, a 55% share of the market, unit CEO Ebenezer Asante said in a March 13 presentation. Its mobile money service has grown to 11.6-million customers in 2017, from 2-million in 2012.

Ghana’s record IPO to date was Agricultural Development Bank, which raised 326-million cedis in December 2016. The large size of the MTN offer will boost liquidity in the local equities market, along with raising its profile and adding a key new sector to attract investors, said Kofi Yamoah, MD of the exchange.

"If you didn’t have the telecoms sector represented [in] the market then it meant you didn’t have all the key ingredients in the economy represented," Yamoah said. "MTN is a company a lot of people identify with because they use their product."

