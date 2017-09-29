Libryo raises $1m to expand globally

Technology start-up Libryo has raised $1m to expand its business. Started by three South African entrepreneurs, Libryo’s platform enables any person in any organisation to understand where they stand legally — at any time.

The Libryo platform was built to overcome regulatory complexity with the fundamental purpose of empowering organisations globally so that they knew and understood what they were required to do by law and regulation, the company said.

Libryo’s legal domain focus is on environmental and occupational health and safety.

To date the company has raised a total of $1.2m, including its pre-seed round.

In the past year the business has expanded from five to 50 countries, 45 of which are across sub-Saharan Africa.

The latest funding will help to expand the business across four continents — Africa, Europe, North America and Australia — in the next 18 to 24 months.