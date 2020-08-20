Massmart warns of huge losses as it mulls sale of Masscash
The company’s net half-year loss widened as much as 44% despite closing all 23 DionWired tech stores
20 August 2020 - 13:28
UPDATED 20 August 2020 - 19:04
Retail group Massmart, owner of Makro and Game, has warned that its half-year loss will increase to as much as R1.2bn as the Covid-19 pandemic hit sales.
The company’s net loss widened as much as 44% from a first-half loss of R836.1m in 2019, with the company saying the coronavirus has added to its woes.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now