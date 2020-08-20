Companies / Retail & Consumer Massmart warns of huge losses as it mulls sale of Masscash The company’s net half-year loss widened as much as 44% despite closing all 23 DionWired tech stores BL PREMIUM

Retail group Massmart, owner of Makro and Game, has warned that its half-year loss will increase to as much as R1.2bn as the Covid-19 pandemic hit sales.

The company’s net loss widened as much as 44% from a first-half loss of R836.1m in 2019, with the company saying the coronavirus has added to its woes.