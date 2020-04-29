Companies Edcon succumbs as Covid-19 brings premature end to Pattison’s rescue act The company, which received a R2.7bn cash injection from a group investors led by the Public Investment Corporation, has run out of money BL PREMIUM

A tsunami of economic destruction unleashed by Covid-19 claimed its first high profile private company on Wednesday after Edcon, one of the biggest names in SA retail industry over the last century, filed for business rescue.

The future of Edcon, which ironically traces its roots back to the time of the Great Depression in the late 1920s with the first Edgars store in downtown Johannesburg, has been a touch-and-go for much of the past decade. The five-week lockdown measures that include social distancing guidelines hastened its painful reckoning with creditors and suppliers.