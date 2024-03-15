Libstar sells less but revenue rises
The group undertook a business review to reduce complexity in the business
15 March 2024 - 14:37
Libstar reported volume declines in the year to end-December, but increased revenue as it lifted prices.
Most food producers, as well as retailers Spar, Pick n Pay, Shoprite and Woolworths have reported lower volumes of food sold in 2023. SA consumers cut back on spending as high interest rates and inflation ate into disposable income. ..
