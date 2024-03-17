Business Watchdog takes the leash off Absolute Pets for Woolworths CEO sees the green light as a huge opportunity as the retailer expands into areas dominated by rivals B L Premium

Woolworths’ acquisition of Absolute Pets received a nod from the Competition Commission, paving the way for the retailer to accelerate its position in one of the fastest-growing areas.

On Friday, the commission said it had recommendedthat the Competition Tribunalapprove Woolworth’s proposal to buy a93.45% stake in the company from Sanlam Private Equity and Absolute Pets management, saying that the proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market...