Woolworths Foods boss Zyda Rylands to leave in August
Rylands is the brains behind the Foods business, which is the top performing division at Woolworths
14 March 2024 - 08:19
Woolworths has announced that the CEO of Woolworths Foods, Zyda Rylands, will be resigning at the end of August, in line with what it previously stated in 2021.
Rylands is the brains behind the Foods business that has a much better cold chain than competitors and is the top performing division at Woolworths. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.