Indebted Pick n Pay franchisee shuts up shops
Baladakis brothers say they have closed some stores though they are technically under the control of Pick n Pay
10 March 2024 - 18:06
Pick n Pay franchisees John and Peter Baladakis say they have closed some of their stores in Benoni, Edenvale and Kempton Park.
However, the stores are technically under the control of Pick n Pay, which has undertaken legal processes to recover more than R200m owed to it, making it unclear whether the Baladakis brothers are authorised to take such action...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.