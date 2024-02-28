Pick n Pay seeks liquidation of franchisee’s stores
The 19 outlets are unprofitable, collectively racking up more than R155m in losses last year
28 February 2024 - 21:32
Pick n Pay has applied to liquidate 19 stores that belonged to a franchisee after debt owed to it grew to R224m, in its first ever move of this nature.
An application for liquidation can be used by a creditor, in this case Pick n Pay, to attempt to enforce the repayment of debt, with the liquidation not becoming final if payment is made...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.