WATCH: Italtile faces challenging trading conditions during first half

Business Day TV talks to Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft

19 February 2024 - 21:23
Picture: SUPPLIED
Tile and bathroomware manufacturer Italtile posted a 15% slump in half-year headline earnings per share due to what it describes as “challenging” trading conditions. Business Day TV spoke to Italtile CEO, Lance Foxcroft, to discuss the numbers further.

