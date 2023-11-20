Companies / Retail & Consumer

GM’s Cruise robo-taxi CEO quits after doubt about safety of tech

Cruise pulled all its cars from testing in the US to do a safety review after an accident in October in which one of Cruise’s self-driving taxis dragged a pedestrian

20 November 2023 - 09:38
by Greg Bensinger
Kyle Vogt at the launch of the Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle in San Francisco on January 21 2020. File Picture: REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The CEO of General Motors’ (GM’s) robot-taxi unit Cruise, Kyle Vogt, has resigned from the company a day after apologising to staff as the company undergoes a safety review of its US fleet.

Vogt offered little in the way of explanation, stating simply “I have resigned from my position,” according to his email to staff viewed by Reuters on Sunday.

“The last 10 years have been amazing, and I'm grateful to everyone who helped Cruise along the way,” he wrote in the email.

Vogt’s resignation and Cruise’s troubles are a setback for an industry that is dependent on public trust and the co-operation of regulators. Cruise in recent months had touted ambitious plans to expand to additional cities offering fully autonomous taxi rides.

Earlier in November, Cruise pulled all of its vehicles from testing in the US to conduct a safety review after an October 2 accident that involved another vehicle and ended up with one of Cruise's self-driving taxis dragging a pedestrian.

Vogt on Saturday offered a rare note of contrition.

“As CEO, I take responsibility for the situation Cruise is in today. There are no excuses, and there is no sugar coating what has happened. We need to double down on safety, transparency, and community engagement,” he wrote in an email to staff.

Cruise competes with Alphabet’s Waymo in deploying autonomous vehicles and had been testing hundreds in several cities across the US, notably its home of San Francisco.

But in November, the California department of motor vehicles (DMV) ordered Cruise to remove its driverless cars from state roads, calling the them a risk to the public and saying the company had misrepresented the safety of its technology.

Reuters

German businesses turn to robots as retiring baby boomers cause labour squeeze

Companies turn to automation as loss of postwar generation worsens shortage of workers
World
3 weeks ago

Use of robots slows as US economy sags

Frequent use during pandemic has given way to caution in the face of inflation
World
2 months ago
