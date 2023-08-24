THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: How South African restaurants stack up against the giants
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a star in the US, but things look a lot more patchy among its rivals there. It’s a bit like Spur vs Famous Brands at home
The quick-service restaurant industry is all about speed, value and recognisable brands that seem like an oasis (of calories) after a tough day. When you are tired, dealing with load-shedding at home or just gatvol in general, there really are few things in life better than a Whopper. Except, perhaps, a Double Whopper.
It’s difficult to think of a more competitive industry. There are literally no switching costs whatsoever for consumers. If recent numbers are anything to go by, many consumers are making a Spur of the moment decision. I wrote on this local company last week, highlighting its strong execution of a sensible strategy that is resonating with South African consumers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.