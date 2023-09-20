CHRIS GILMOUR: Spur well set to gobble up 2024
Fast food/quick service restaurant industry forecast to grow by 7.9% a year on average until 2026, or about twice the expected global rate of growth
20 September 2023 - 05:00
The SA fast food/quick service restaurant/casual dining segment has bounced back strongly from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic and is now growing faster than most people would have thought possible a year or so ago.
It’s a highly resilient industry and, interestingly, is dominated by processed chicken, which seems to be a core competency of three players — KFC, Chicken Licken and Nando’s — while the two main JSE-listed players (Spur and Famous Brands) don’t have separate chicken brands in their portfolios...
