Market sentiment is being buoyed by potential supply tightness after Canada’s TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline after a leak and by the prospect of demand increasing in 2023.
Benefits for job growth, fighting xenophobia and social cohesion should inform policies
Eskom cited the failure of eight generating units overnight as one of the reasons for the higher stage of power cuts
Former president Jacob Zuma initiated a private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.
The fall in the share price could also be attributed to news that MTN is considering selling some of its smaller operations in West Africa
PPI increase slows by a percentage point to 15% in November
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Analysts and activists make their predictions for 2023
Malibongwe Maketa says the batsman is smiling again and has become more confident
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Pick n Pay has two more years to phase out its exclusive leases as the anchor tenant in malls than Shoprite and Checkers, who feel the disparity is unfair.
On Thursday, the Shoprite group asked the Competition tTribunal, which acts like a court on competition matters, to modify its voluntary agreement on exclusive leases. ..
Shoprite cries foul over Pick n Pay’s more favourable compcom agreement over leases
The commission concluded such exclusive leases keep out direct competition
