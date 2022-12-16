Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite cries foul over Pick n Pay’s more favourable compcom agreement over leases

The commission concluded such exclusive leases keep out direct competition

16 December 2022 - 07:03 Katharine Child

Pick n Pay has two more years to phase out its exclusive leases as the anchor tenant in malls than Shoprite and Checkers, who feel the disparity is unfair.  

On Thursday, the Shoprite group asked the Competition tTribunal, which acts like a court on competition matters, to modify its voluntary agreement on exclusive leases. ..

