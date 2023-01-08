Business

Unique Ethiopian flatbread becomes multimillion dollar export

Injera sought after by Ethiopian diaspora seeking a taste of home

08 January 2023 - 07:38 CARIEN DU PLESSIS

The food nostalgia of Ethiopians in the diaspora has given rise to a multimillion dollar injera export industry. 

Kidus Tessema, who lived in Sweden for years before returning to Addis Ababa to set up an injera bakery six years ago, says nothing in the world tastes quite like the traditional large flatbread staple made in Ethiopia...

