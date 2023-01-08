Unique Ethiopian flatbread becomes multimillion dollar export

Dubai kicked off the new year by scrapping a 30% tax on alcohol sales and making liquor licences free in an apparent move to bolster its status as the Middle East’s leading business and tourism hub.
The food nostalgia of Ethiopians in the diaspora has given rise to a multimillion dollar injera export industry.
Kidus Tessema, who lived in Sweden for years before returning to Addis Ababa to set up an injera bakery six years ago, says nothing in the world tastes quite like the traditional large flatbread staple made in Ethiopia...
