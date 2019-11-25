Companies / Retail & Consumer Competition watchdog calls on top retailers to stop exclusive leases immediately The Competition Commission has recommended that exclusive leases between shopping centres and the big four grocers come to an end BL PREMIUM

In a move that is likely to disrupt SA’s retail market and increase competition, the country’s top antitrust watchdog has recommended that exclusive leases between shopping centres and the big four grocers come to an end immediately.

Some exclusive leases between landlords and the big four — Spar, Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Shoprite Checkers — are between 20 and 40 years long, shutting out the entry of small businesses into malls for decades, according to the findings of a grocery retail market inquiry into the sector.