Competition watchdog calls on top retailers to stop exclusive leases immediately
The Competition Commission has recommended that exclusive leases between shopping centres and the big four grocers come to an end
25 November 2019 - 12:39
In a move that is likely to disrupt SA’s retail market and increase competition, the country’s top antitrust watchdog has recommended that exclusive leases between shopping centres and the big four grocers come to an end immediately.
Some exclusive leases between landlords and the big four — Spar, Woolworths, Pick n Pay and Shoprite Checkers — are between 20 and 40 years long, shutting out the entry of small businesses into malls for decades, according to the findings of a grocery retail market inquiry into the sector.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.