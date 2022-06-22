×

GUGU LOURIE: Amazon has its work cut out as it takes on SA and Nigerian online giants

22 June 2022 - 17:18 GUGU LOURIE

Amazon, a US-based online retail behemoth, plans to launch a marketplace in SA and Nigeria.

Statista put the number of digital shoppers in Africa at 281-million in 2020 and estimates an increase to 520-million by 2025...

