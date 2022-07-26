×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

TFG given greenlight to buy Coricraft and Volpes

The retailer will buy 175-store group Tapestry Home Brands from Westbrooke Investments for R2.3bn

26 July 2022 - 17:38 Katharine Child

TFG, owner of multiple retail brands including Jet, @home, Sterns, Markham and Fabiani, has been given the green light to buy Coricraft, Volpes, Dial-a-Bed and its manufacturing divisions, the Competition Tribunal said, but with added conditions to the sale.

The retailer will buy the 175-store group, Tapestry Home Brands, from Westbrooke Investments for R2.3bn...

