Truworths reports UK recovery, while it holds off on higher SA prices

Truworths is seeing a turn around in its UK operations with shoe-chain Office reporting improved rental rates and double-digit growth in the 2022 financial year, though sales are not yet back at pre-pandemic levels
In SA, where it has among the highest gross margins of clothing retailers, sales rose 5%, even though it dropped apparel prices by 0.6%, the retailer said in an update for the 53 weeks to July 3.
Sales rose 16.6% in the UK and if converted into rands, they were up by 14%, welcome news for a retailer which has been forced to impair almost R5bn of its investment in a British chain it paid £250m for in 2015.
Office saw revenue grow to £224.3 (R4.5bn) from the prior period’s £192.4m, off a low base that included lockdowns and compulsory store closures, benefiting in 2022 as many started returning to the workplace.
However, Office’s recovery is below the £285.5m recorded for the pre-pandemic 2019 year, but the company closed 31 Office stores in the 2021 financial year as onerous leases ended, so it is trading from reduced space.
Truworths CEO Michael Mark has previously said Office would be successful in the UK once it exited onerous leases and traded only from profitable stores.
However, its plans to close underperforming stores slowed and instead of closing 12% of store space as predicted, it closed 4.4% due to better rental terms, a win for Truworths.
The group said global supply-chain disruptions and delays affected its UK business and stock availability, while online sales fell to 45% from 63% previously as stores reopened.
Even as spend increased as consumers returned to the workplace and tourism returned to the UK, Truworths said the very high inflation in the UK will affect spending.
“In particular, the unusually high inflationary environment is putting strain on consumers’ disposable income,” it said.
A positive surprise
Overall in SA and the UK, the group made R18.5bn in sales in the 53 weeks to July 3, up from R17bn, but this includes an extra week of trade. On a 52-week comparison, overall sales rose 6.6%.
In afternoon trade on Tuesday, Truworths’ share price had jumped 8.91% to R52.42, putting them on track for their best day in almost five months.
All Weather Capital analyst Chris Reddy said many investors assume that Truworths is losing market share and revenue will drop, but the retailer grew its top line.
“Given the low expectations, Truworths doesn’t have to do much to positively surprise the market.”
Retail sales in SA and neighbouring countries were up 5% on a 52-week basis and 7.5% if the extra week is added in.
Unlike SA’s other clothing retailers, Truworths makes almost 70% of sales on account, allowing higher prices which gives it a competitive advantage as people head back to work and events such as weddings resume. Most apparel brands have been focusing on the discount space.
Product deflation averaged 0.6% for the current period, meaning it dropped prices slightly. It only raised 1.4% in 2021.
Reddy said the slight drop in prices didn’t matter, as Truworths has very high margins. Its gross margin in the previous year was 47.6%.
The SA debtors’ book remained healthy with 82% of account holders in good standing and Truworths should benefit from increasing interest rates, said Reddy.
childk@businesslive.co.za
Truworths reports UK recovery, while it holds off on higher SA prices
The clothing giant’s sales in both the UK and SA rose 16.6% and 5% respectively
