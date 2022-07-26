×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths clothing improves but Australia disappoints

BL Premium
26 July 2022 - 09:10 Katharine Child and Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 26 July 2022 - 20:26

High-end food and clothes retailer Woolworths reported an improvement in SA clothing sales in its 2022 financial year, showing the strategy to fix the apparel division may be working, even as its food business lagged behind its peers. 

In SA, the fashion, beauty and home division grew full-year sales by 5.4% in the 52 weeks to June 26 with same-store sales up 7.3%, despite trading space falling 4.5%, in line with the company’s plan to reduce rental costs.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.