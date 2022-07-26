Woolworths clothing improves but Australia disappoints

Business Day TV talks to RMB’s head of FX execution, Matete Thulare
Tunisia, one of only two lighthouses of evolving democracy in North Africa, is suffering reversals
But NUM says the private sector is favoured and this will open the way to the privatisation of Eskom
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
Business Day TV speaks to Zikalala after the producer reported interim profit plunged by 50%
Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst and director at Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Renewable & Sustainable Energy, Prof Sampson Mamphweli
Macron meets 89-year-old President Paul Biya who has ruled Cameroon for nearly 40 years
SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
The KR is the most unique of Shelbys in SA because of its power and limited numbers
High-end food and clothes retailer Woolworths reported an improvement in SA clothing sales in its 2022 financial year, showing the strategy to fix the apparel division may be working, even as its food business lagged behind its peers.
In SA, the fashion, beauty and home division grew full-year sales by 5.4% in the 52 weeks to June 26 with same-store sales up 7.3%, despite trading space falling 4.5%, in line with the company’s plan to reduce rental costs. ..
