Richemont shares dip as it warns of ‘unsettled’ conditions
But chair Johann Rupert believes the strong sales and profits show the company’s appeal and that its long-term strategy is working
20 May 2022 - 14:09
The share price of Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group controlled by Johann Rupert, dropped 12.40% by noon on Friday as Rupert warned that the company was facing a global environment that was the “most unsettled we have experienced for a number of years”. This is as countries battle high inflation and Covid-19 lockdowns in China, and as the war in Ukraine continues.
The drop to R15.05 per share is despite the group’s profits rising 61.6% in its 2022 annual results, with pent-up demand driving double-digit sales in all its regions, as higher vaccination rates helped global economies reopen and people to socialise and travel more...
