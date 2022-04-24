What traders are watching ahead of French presidential election
24 April 2022 - 06:20
Since Emmanuel Macron became French leader five years ago, the country’s equities have prospered. But with investors on edge over his presidential election opponent’s less business-friendly policies, the market’s future hinges on the outcome.
According to the polls at least, Macron remains ahead of Marine Le Pen, a result that most strategists and analysts would prefer. Yet the contest is close and few are prepared to rule out a surprise...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now