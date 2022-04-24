Business What traders are watching ahead of French presidential election B L Premium

Since Emmanuel Macron became French leader five years ago, the country’s equities have prospered. But with investors on edge over his presidential election opponent’s less business-friendly policies, the market’s future hinges on the outcome.

According to the polls at least, Macron remains ahead of Marine Le Pen, a result that most strategists and analysts would prefer. Yet the contest is close and few are prepared to rule out a surprise...