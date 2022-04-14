Opinion / Editor's Note OPINION / EDITOR'S NOTE ROB ROSE: Johann Rupert, the truth, and empty berets The EFF claims Johann Rupert has a ‘totality’ of influence in the economy. Which demonstrates how little the party knows B L Premium

When it comes to Johann Rupert, there is at least one thing you can agree on with the EFF: there’s clearly a need for much better education.

Last week, Julius Malema’s red berets descended on wine country, marching to deliver a “petition” to Remgro’s office in Stellentia Avenue in Stellenbosch. ..