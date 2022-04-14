Opinion ALL THE SMALL THINGS SARAH BUITENDACH: Would you like some pastry with your petrol? The Pantry is the place to be in Joburg right now, an exciting flurry of fancy food, fine wine and homeware

In 1927, the first traffic light was installed in Joburg on the corner of Rissik and President (now Helen Joseph) streets. It was a heady moment. Residents gathered in droves to marvel at this green, amber and red revelation.

Joburgers are enthusiastic like that. Even, and especially, about the, erm, pedestrian. ..