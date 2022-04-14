ALL THE SMALL THINGS
SARAH BUITENDACH: Would you like some pastry with your petrol?
The Pantry is the place to be in Joburg right now, an exciting flurry of fancy food, fine wine and homeware
In 1927, the first traffic light was installed in Joburg on the corner of Rissik and President (now Helen Joseph) streets. It was a heady moment. Residents gathered in droves to marvel at this green, amber and red revelation.
Joburgers are enthusiastic like that. Even, and especially, about the, erm, pedestrian. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.