Tongaat to ask shareholders for larger capital raise to pay debt As much as R5bn is needed to meet its repayment commitments as net borrowings rise to about R6.8bn

Sugar giant Tongaat Hulett told shareholders on Tuesday that it will have to bump up its capital raise as much as R1bn to R5bn to meet debt repayment commitments due to challenging market conditions, a delay in its equity capital raise and higher group borrowings.

A small group of shareholders has been fighting against the controversial rights offer to raise R4bn capital, underwritten partially by up to R2bn by Mauritius-based Magister Investments, a privately held group controlled by Zimbabwean tobacco and transport barons the Rudland family...