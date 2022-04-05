STOCK-PICKING COMPETITION
Will pianist’s Cristal ball pay dividends again?
Cristal Challenge to pick the top five SA stocks in 2022 attracts 70 fund managers and career investors
05 April 2022 - 05:05
A pianist’s stock picks are outperforming many fund managers and career investors for the second year running in a competition in which participants predict the five SA stocks they expect to gain the most in 2022.
The Cristal Challenge was started in 2021 by stockbroker David Shapiro as a lighthearted attempt to encourage active stock picking...
