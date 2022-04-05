×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

STOCK-PICKING COMPETITION

Will pianist’s Cristal ball pay dividends again?

Cristal Challenge to pick the top five SA stocks in 2022 attracts 70 fund managers and career investors

BL Premium
05 April 2022 - 05:05 Katharine Child

A pianist’s stock picks are outperforming many fund managers and career investors for the second year running in a competition in which participants predict the five SA stocks they expect to gain the most in 2022.

The Cristal Challenge was started in 2021 by stockbroker David Shapiro as a lighthearted attempt to encourage active stock picking...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now