As Clicks boss emigrates, can SA keep its CEOs?
The departure of Clicks’s CEO suggests an emigration wave may hit SA’s top talent, with implications for investors
30 September 2021 - 05:00
News that Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder is leaving the country’s largest pharmacy group to join an Australian listed company has highlighted SA’s worrying brain drain.
Allen Shardelow, partner in charge at executive search and leadership advisory company Heidrick & Struggles SA, says it is increasingly difficult to find high-calibre talent...
