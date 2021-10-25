Global supply chain constraints hit Savanna
25 October 2021 - 20:31
Savanna, as the slogan goes, is dry, but you can drink it, unless of course there is a shortage of the glass bottles in which the cider is sold.
Savanna marketing manager Eugene Lenford says a shortage of the drink in some bottle stores in SA is due to a global glass shortage caused by shipping and production delays as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. ..
