Kumba and Sasol count cost of rail constraints Iron and coal deliveries slowed by rail bottlenecks plaguing Transnet

Kumba Iron Ore and Sasol joined a host of other mining companies in SA counting the costs of rail bottlenecks on the country's rail network, offering a reminder of one the biggest constraints holding back the economy.

In a production update on Thursday, Sasol, the world’s biggest maker of fuel from coal, said it was facing logistical issues that were delaying the transportation of coal from its main plant in Secunda to Richards Bay — home to Africa’s biggest coal export terminal. ..