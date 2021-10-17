Top court denies Steinhoff’s request to hear appeal
17 October 2021 - 20:58
The Constitutional Court has denied Steinhoff’s request that it hear an appeal against a high court ruling that an application to have it liquidated can be heard in SA, even as the company is registered in the Netherlands.
Successful liquidation would have grave consequences for Steinhoff, which is pursing a R24bn settlement agreement from claimants in SA, Germany and the Netherlands...
