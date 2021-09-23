Companies / Retail & Consumer Dutch court gives Steinhoff settlement go-ahead as SA legal battle looms Opponents have eight days to appeal against the decision, failing which the ruling becomes law in the Netherlands B L Premium

A Dutch court has approved Steinhoff’s settlement proposal with claimants, taking the deal a step closer to implementation, but the same settlement process faces growing opposition in SA courts.

Appeals against the Dutch decision, must be lodged within eight days, failing which the approval becomes law in the Netherlands...