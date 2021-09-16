Companies / Retail & Consumer Tekkie Town founders want court to halt Steinhoff settlement Businessmen say R24bn settlement, scheduled for review on September 30, can't be finalised pending their liquidation application B L Premium

The former owners of Tekkie Town filed papers with the Cape Town High Court on Thursday detailing their intention to oppose Steinhoff’s R24bn settlement with claimants in SA, Germany and the Netherlands.

The court is scheduled to review the settlement on September 30. If approved it will end more than 100 litigation cases against Steinhoff that were instituted after accounting irregularities emerged in 2017, plunging the global retailer into SA’s biggest corporate fraud...