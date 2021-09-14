Deloitte asks to intervene in Steinhoff liquidation case
Auditor argues if the liquidation goes ahead it will create ‘tension for the settlement process at best or sabotage it at worst’
14 September 2021 - 20:22
Auditor Deloitte and 128 other parties have applied to intervene in the Steinhoff liquidation case that threatens its survival, further delaying the legal case that is yet to get off the ground.
Deloitte was the auditor for the global retailer when its share price collapsed in December 2017 as a large hole in the Steinhoff accounts was discovered. ..
