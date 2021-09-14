Steinhoff raises R7.3bn from Pepkor shares as part of settlement offer
14 September 2021 - 08:56
Steinhoff International has raised R7.3bn through a bookbuild of Pepkor shares that forms part of its recently approved settlement process, at a 9% discount.
The placement of 370-million shares represents 9.9% of Pepkor’s shares, with the bookbuild set to bring Steinhoff’s stake in the SA’s largest non-grocery retailer to about 50.1%, from 68.2%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now