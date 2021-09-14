Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff raises R7.3bn from Pepkor shares as part of settlement offer B L Premium

Steinhoff International has raised R7.3bn through a bookbuild of Pepkor shares that forms part of its recently approved settlement process, at a 9% discount.

The placement of 370-million shares represents 9.9% of Pepkor’s shares, with the bookbuild set to bring Steinhoff’s stake in the SA’s largest non-grocery retailer to about 50.1%, from 68.2%...