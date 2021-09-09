Steinhoff’s final settlement vote postponed
09 September 2021 - 10:30
The final vote on Steinhoff’s settlement proposal, necessary to put to an end to most of the litigation threatening the retailer’s survival, has been postponed at the request of the meeting’s chair.
Christo Wiese, once Steinhoff’s biggest shareholder, was due to vote in favour of the settlement at 11am SA time on Thursday, but Steinhoff said in a statement it will take place “later”...
