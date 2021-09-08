Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff settlement receives Dutch vote support All claimants voted to support the settlement, which must now go before a Dutch court on September 16 B L Premium

All Dutch voters have given the Steinhoff settlement that aims to end litigation against it a vote of approval, the retailer said on Wednesday.

Steinhoff, which almost collapsed in SA’s biggest accounting fraud, faces more than 100 legal claims totalling about R130bn from shareholders who say they were duped into buying a worthless stock through misleading information. The company’s value plunged about R200bn after the fraud was exposed in December 2017. ..