Steinhoff settlement receives Dutch vote support
All claimants voted to support the settlement, which must now go before a Dutch court on September 16
08 September 2021 - 18:04
All Dutch voters have given the Steinhoff settlement that aims to end litigation against it a vote of approval, the retailer said on Wednesday.
Steinhoff, which almost collapsed in SA’s biggest accounting fraud, faces more than 100 legal claims totalling about R130bn from shareholders who say they were duped into buying a worthless stock through misleading information. The company’s value plunged about R200bn after the fraud was exposed in December 2017. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now