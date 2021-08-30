Companies / Retail & Consumer Sea Harvest cautious as unpredictable Covid-19 weighs on outlook Hotels and restaurants are gradually opening in Europe, its largest export market, but the situation remains extremely fluid B L Premium

Fishing group Sea Harvest sounded a note of caution on its ability to maintain the pace of earnings growth, saying on Monday it was difficult to predict the effect of the pandemic on the supply and demand of its fishing products.

While acknowledging the accelerated rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations in Europe, its biggest export market, the company said the response in other markets was varied, implying that this could have a knock-on effect on the opening up of the hospitality industry, which is a vital source of business for its products...