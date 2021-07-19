News Leader
WATCH: Riots and looting weigh on Dis-Chem
Dis-Chem MD Lynette Saltzman talks to Business Day TV about the shutdown of more than 30 stores
19 July 2021 - 07:31
The unrest that has gripped SA has affected many businesses, and Dis-Chem was not left unscathed.
The retail pharmacy stopped Covid-19 testing and administrating vaccines and has shut down more than 30 stores.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to MD Lynette Saltzman for more detail.
Dis-Chem MD Lynette Saltzman talks to Business Day TV about the shutdown of more than 30 stores
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.