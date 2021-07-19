Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Riots and looting weigh on Dis-Chem

Dis-Chem MD Lynette Saltzman talks to Business Day TV about the shutdown of more than 30 stores

19 July 2021 - 07:31 Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The unrest that has gripped SA has affected many businesses, and Dis-Chem was not left unscathed.

The retail pharmacy stopped Covid-19 testing and administrating vaccines and has shut down more than 30 stores.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to MD Lynette Saltzman for more detail.

Or listen to the full audio:

