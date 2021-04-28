Game pins hopes on selling African language children’s books in turnaround drive
Chain store, which lost more than R530m in 2020, is stocking more relevant products
28 April 2021 - 19:02
Game, the Massmart-owned discount retailer, has started selling children’s books in local African languages, including Sepedi and Zulu, as it seeks to stock more relevant products.
Game, which lost more than R530m in 2020, is implementing a turnaround plan and has been upgrading its product selection to be more relevant to customers. This is after executives admitted in 2020 that popular items were often out of stock and its selection of goods did not resonate with customers. ..
