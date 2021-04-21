RHINO AND CAMBRIDGE
Price-conscious Pick n Pay weighs up Massmart’s discount chains
21 April 2021 - 11:02
UPDATED 21 April 2021 - 22:53
Pick n Pay has expressed interest in buying two Massmart discount chains, joining rival Shoprite in exploring a potential deal at a time pandemic-hit consumers are spending warily.
Massmart, WalMart’s SA unit, is selling its Rhino and Cambridge stores as part of a plan to return to profitability. It has already sold eight stores under its Masscash division, which houses Rhino, Cambridge and other cash-and-carry outlets...
